Stan Lee documentary in development at Disney+, but will it present the Marvel legend's darker side?

A documentary on the late Marvel legend Stan Lee is in development at Disney+. Titled 'Stan Lee' the documentary will explore the life and times of Lee as well as his contribution to Marvel Comics, and comics in general. A teaser for the film was also released with the caption, "100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee." The teaser features snippets of Lee's cameos in Marvel movies that made him a beloved figure among the the newer generations of Marvel fans.

Stan Lee is a towering figure in the domain of comics. He began working for Marvel in the 1940s and transformed the field by helping create superheroes with human character traits and troubles. They were vulnerable, they bled and hurt. This was in stark contrast to DC's gods like Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman, who were inapproachable and godlike in their indifference to common people.

However, do not expect the documentary to explore the controversial side of Lee, since it is Disney, which owns Marvel, that is producing and distributing the film. A recent biography titled 'True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee' by American journalist Abraham Riesman ruminated on the darker side of Lee in some detail.

In his entire career at Marvel, Lee was beset with allegations of taking credit for characters that he did not contribute to. The accusers included giants like Steve Ditko and Jack Kirby. Kirby was supposed to have created Marvel superheroes like Thor and Fantastic Four with Lee (as per Lee), but Kirby rejected that in 1990. While speaking to The Comics Journal he said, “Stan Lee and I never collaborated on anything! I could never see Stan Lee as being creative. I think Stan has a God complex. Right now, he’s the father of the Marvel Universe.”

Even the popular phrase "With great power there must also come — great responsibility!” did not come from Lee. British statesman Winston Churchill is suppoed to have spoken in 1906, “Where there is great power there is great responsibility.”

It is said that due to his charisma and an almost uncanny ability to sell himself, Lee made himself appear to be the only one responsible for the rise of Marvel Comics.