Squid Game 2 First Look: Netflix drops gripping new teaser with new posters

The first look of Squid Game Season 2 is here! On Thursday, Netflix shared an announcement teaser compiling the first-look footage of all the movies and TV shows set to be released on the streaming giant this year. Among many, the first look posters and a teaser of anticipated season 2 of the Korean drama were released.



Teaser for Season 2



It's been more than three years since Hwang Dong-hyuk captivated millions of people from across the globe with his survival drama. After a long wait, the makers finally released the teaser, and it starts from right where the first season ended.

The first poster for Squid Game



Along with the teaser, the makers also shared the first-look photos. The much-anticipated photos showed the return of the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), the Recruiter (Gong Yoo), and the first look of Park Gyu-young, who is the new addition to the second season. Sharing the poster, Netflix wrote, ''Player 456 is ready to do whatever it takes in Squid Game season 2, coming this year 🦑.''



More about Squid Game Season 2



Hwang is the writer, director, and executive producer. Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Gong Yoo, and Wi Ha-jun are all set to reprise their roles. Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Jo Yu-ri, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, and Won Ji-an have joined the show.



When does Squid Game Season 2 premiere?



No release date has been confirmed; however, as per reports, season 2 will launch later in 2024.

Squid Game Season 1

Upon its release in 2021, the show became a worldwide sensation, and streamer's most popular series, amassing millions of views. The nine-part thriller follows the story of a cash-strapped contestant playing childhood games with deadly consequences in a bid to win 45.6 billion won ($38 million).

The series also made history by nabbing nominations with subsequent wins in different prestigious awards including Emmy, Golden Globe, SAG and others. Squid Game actor Oh Yeong Su, who played the role of the elderly player Oh II-nam, also referred to as Player 001, in the dystopian drama made Golden Globe history. The 77-year-old actor became the first Korean actor to individually win an award at the Golden Globes. He won the award for Best Supporting Actor in Television.