Spike Lee remembers film critic Elbert who supported his film that others thought would 'incite riots'

Ace filmmaker Spike Lee was honoured with the Elbert Director Award named after the late film critic Roger Elbert, who stood up with the director in 1989 when other critics slammed him for his film Do The Right Thing. Back then, critics criticised Spike Lee and said that this film would spark riots. Now, after so many years since the release of the film, when Lee picks up an award, he remembers Roger Elbert coming to his defense when everyone else was against him.

Spike Lee remembers being slammed by critics for film Do The Right Thing

At the Toronto International Film Festival, Spike Lee said, “Your husband got behind me when those motherf**ers in the press were saying that Do the Right Thing was going to incite Black people to riot.” As he accepted the award, Spike added, “That this film should not be shown in the United States.”

Two of the most noteworthy names in the film critics world, David Denby and Joe Klein were against his film. The film is now considered one of the greatest. Both David and Joe had back then said, “Hope to God that this doesn’t open in your neighborhood.”

Watch Adarsh Gourav's interview with WION here:

High-profile celebs at Toronto Film Fest

In addition to Spike Lee, Colman Domingo, Vicky Krieps, Patricia Arquette, Pedro Almodovar and Shawn Levy were honoured at the Toronto International Film Festival Tribute Awards. Colman Domingo was recognised with a performer award for his work in the prison drama Sing Sing. Vicky Krieps received a performer award for her performance in the Western love story The Dead Don’t Hurt. Patricia Arquette was bestowed with the TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award. She attended the festival with her feature directorial debut Gonzo Girl.

Meanwhile, Pedro Almodovar got the Jeff Skoll Award in Impact Media. Shawn Levy, a Stranger Things producer and the director of Free Guy and the upcoming Netflix series All the Light We Cannot See, was honored with the Norman Jewison Career Achievement Award. Also, Łukasz Żal, the Oscar-nominated cinematographer of Cold War, received the TIFF Variety Artisan Award.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.