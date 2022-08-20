'Spider-Man No Way Home' upcoming extended cut to feature 11 minutes of additional footage

The 'Spider-Man: No Way Home - The More Fun Stuff Version', which is basically a funkily named extended cut of the film, will arrive next month. Now, as per a new report, the cut will feature 11 minutes of extended footage. This is an added bonus to a film that has already delivered in droves. Directed by returning filmmaker Jon Watts, the film did not feature just Tom Holland's version of Spidey, but also Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's. Additionally, it brought back multiple villains from the movies led by Maguire and Garfield.

A tweet from Fandango read, "THIS JUST IN: Fandango can exclusively reveal that the re-release of #SpiderManNoWayHome will feature 11 minutes of new footage when it arrives in theaters on September 2. Tickets go on sale this Tuesday. What an AMAZING way to end your summer!"

The events of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', the last film had Spidey's identity, Peter Parker, being leaked to the world by Jake Gyllenhaal's Quentin Beck or Mysterio, who also accused him of murdering him. Due to the ensuing chaos in his and his loved ones' lives, Peter sought the help of Master of Mystic Arts Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to undo the damage. Strange performed a spell but it went wrong, and beings from other universes (supervillains who fought Tobey Maguire's and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men as well as the Spideys themselves) crossed over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Peter decided to help rehabilitate the supervillains before sending them to their world to change their usually fatal fates. The exhilarating final act of the film had him meeting the two other Spider-Men and taking on the now teamed-up supervillains.

Not surprisingly, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' was a humongous global hit at the box office, the biggest by far in the pandemic era. It has collected $1.9 billion at the time of writing. And Sony certainly wants to milk the film more, thus the theatrical release date of extended cuts, which usually happens after years have passed.

The new release will only add to the already impressive box office numbers.

Wion's Zeba Khan wrote in her review of the film, "A cinematic experience in every right, director Jon Watts’ Spider-Man film is one you’ll not forget in a long time. It has all the ingredients it takes to make a commercial film – action, VFX, all the supervillains that each Spider-Man faced, Doctor Strange who does his magic, Spidey-MJ love angle and so much more that will not let you slip through the film even for a second."