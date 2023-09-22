Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas for custody of children amid divorce. Details inside

Sophie Turner has filed a lawsuit against her ex-husband, Joe Jonas, amidst their ongoing divorce proceedings. The lawsuit revolves around the custody of their two children and the disputed living arrangements. In her filing, Turner claims that the children have been residing in England for several months and are fully integrated into daily life there. They had been living in a rented home in England since April while finalising the purchase of a house.

In contrast, Jonas has asserted that they were residing in Miami and travelling with him.

The lawsuit further alleges that both parties had previously agreed that the children would return to their English residence on September 20. However, Jonas is said to be in possession of their passports and has refused consent for their return to England.

Earlier this month, Joe Jonas had filed court papers stating that their marriage was "irretrievably broken" and requested shared parental responsibility and regular contact with the children.

The couple had publicly confirmed their decision to end their marriage via Instagram earlier this month, describing it as an amicable choice. However, the recent legal dispute has cast a different light on the situation.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's relationship began to gain attention in late 2016 when they were first seen together at various events. They officially announced their relationship in 2017, got engaged later that year, and celebrated their wedding with a ceremony in Las Vegas in May 2019, followed by a more formal event in France in June of the same year. They welcomed their first child in 2020 and their second in 2022.

Both Turner and Jonas have had successful careers in the entertainment industry, with Turner's notable role in Game of Thrones and Jonas's history as a child star in the Jonas Brothers, followed by his involvement in the band DNCE and a recent reunion tour with his brothers.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE