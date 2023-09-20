Joe Jonas' ex-wife Sophie Turner and ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift hang out in New York City 

The exes unite! Weeks after announcing her separation from Joe Jonas, actress Sophie Turner was spotted with singer Taylor Swift in New York. The two walked hand in hand in NYC as fans and paparazzi surrounded them for pictures.

For the uninitiated, Swift is Joe Jonas' ex-girlfriend and Turner has just filed for divorce for Jonas.



Taylor was seen in a red dress and blue denim jacket while Sophie looked stunning in a grey top and pants.



Many feel their outing can be seen as a statement in itself considering how Joe and Sophie announced their separation just weeks ago and rumours are abuzz that the split may not be the most amicable.



There were reports that Joe was pulling the weight of their relationship, taking care of their daughters while Sophie indulged in partying and staying out more. There were others who stated that it was in fact Joe who forced Sophie to attend events even as she struggled after the birth of their second child.



Many on the internet criticized Joe for seemingly spinning the narrative against Sophie and making her seem like the bad mother. And now, it looks like Taylor has clearly picked a side.



Joe and Taylor dated in 2008. He infamously broke up with her over a phone call and it is believed that she had written the song Mr Perfectly Fine about him.



Needless to say, the two women got the internet talking. Fans excitedly commented on their photos. “Not the ex-girlfriends getting together,” commented one. “This photo makes me so happy! Girlfriends stepping up for each other must be celebrated,” wrote another. “Oh don’t end that Jonas brother like that Taylor,” commented another.

Swift and Turner are known to have cheered for each other on social media before.



When Taylor released Mr Perfectly Fine in 2019, Sophie joked on Instagram Stories that it was ‘not NOT a BOP.’ Taylor replied by ‘bending the knee to the queen in the North,’ referring to Sophie's portrayal of Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones.

