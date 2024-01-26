Sofia Richie expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie is pregnant! The 25-year-old model is expecting her first baby with her husband, Elliot Grainge. Sofia shared the big news during her recent interview with Vogue. During her interview, Sofia revealed that she was going to have a baby girl. "She’s growing pretty fast, so [the due date] is a bit up in the air,” she said. Sofia, who is the daughter of legendary singer Lionel Richie, also shared the good news on her Instagram. Sharing the photo with her husband Elliot, she wrote in the caption, ''and then there were three 🤍.''

In the picture, Sofia is flaunting her growing baby bump as she stands by her husband. Talking about the gender of the baby, she said, “I love the YouTubes and the TikToks—even before I was talking about getting pregnant—of gender reveals, so we had our OB text my assistant Becca [our baby’s gender], and we bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink."

Full heart, full tummy: Priyanka Chopra gives a sneak peek into her fun family vacay



"She left out the one with the correct color inside, and Elliot and I popped it together. We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too," she wrote.

This child is the first child of Richie and her husband, who is a British music executive.



“I found out very, very early”, Richie told British Vogue magazine. “I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show.



“I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.”



Richie and Elliot made their relationship public in 2021 and got married in a lavish ceremony in April 2023 on the French Riviera.