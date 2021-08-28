Singer Pink mourns death of father after cancer battle, shares throwback photo

International singer Pink’s father, Jim Moore, passed away after battling prostate cancer.



Mourning the death of her father, the singer took to her Instagram account and shared a black-and-white throwback photo of the two---in which of them can be seen dancing and Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore was a little girl.

The post also included another photo of them dancing when she was younger. “Til forever,” Pink captioned the photo.

The 'Just Give Me A Reason' singer also shared another picture of her dad accompanying her on guitar during one of her concerts. “Daddy-Sir,” she wrote.

In July 2020, Pink revealed on Instagram that her father Jim had "just finished his second round of chemo for prostate cancer."



''This is my dear Dad this morning headed in for surgery. He just finished his second round of chemo for prostate cancer, fell off a ladder and fractured his back, lost function in his legs until my battered and bruised husband shared his brilliant doctor... Dr. Bray of DISC sports and Spine Center (I love this man with all of my heart) all three of these aforementioned men actually. But here he is, my Dad, scared and in pain sitting with the love of his life, our Grace, and what’s he doing???? Smiling. Cracking jokes. Making everyone else feel better.

''He’s already back to his old tricks ten hours later, talking about napalm and snipers and viruses and blood puddles.... oh, Dad. How amazing it is to watch you whistle through Hell," she had written.

Jim is survived by his wife, Grace Lilleg Moore; his children, Pink and Jason Moore; four grandchildren including Pink’s daughter, Willow, 10, and son, Jameson, 4; and other family members.