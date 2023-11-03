Shogun trailer: An epic journey through 17th-century reveals clash of cultures

Hulu and FX have released the trailer for their upcoming limited series, Shogun, set to debut in February 2024. The series is based on James Clavell's 1975 novel and promises an epic narrative set in the tumultuous world of 17th-century Japan.

The series centers on Hiroyuki Sanada's character, Lord Yoshii Toranaga, a warlord on the brink of defeat as the story begins. Things take a dramatic turn when a European ship, carrying English pilot Major John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), becomes stranded in a nearby fishing village, and Blackthorne is taken prisoner.

Toranaga sees Blackthorne not only as a prisoner but as a potential ally to help him in his struggle against his enemies on the Council of Regents. Blackthorne's survival becomes crucial to the warlord's quest for power.

Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai) enters the fray as a translator for Toranaga, driven by a desire to avenge her father's death. Her journey becomes intertwined with Blackthorne's fate.

Unlike the 1980 miniseries adaptation of the novel, this new series offers a fresh perspective by exploring the story from both the English and Japanese viewpoints. It promises a more comprehensive look at the historical period, its politics, traditions, and societal dynamics.

Shogun boasts a talented ensemble cast of Japanese actors, including Tadanobu Asano, Hiroto Kanai, Takehiro Hira, Moeka Hoshi, and Tokuma Nishioka. The series was created by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, with Marks serving as the showrunner and executive producer. Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell, Michael De Luca, and Rachel Kondo also serve as executive producers.