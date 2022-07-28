'She-Hulk' featurette goes behind the scenes of Tatiana Maslany & Mark Ruffalo's Marvel series. Watch

A behind the scenes featurette from the upcoming Disney+ MCU series 'She-Hulk' is here. The series has at its centre Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), the cousin of Bruce Banner or the Hulk(Mark Ruffalo). In this Jessica Gao creation, Jennifer and Bruce are met with an accident and the former's blood gets infected with latter's blood, turning her into a green-hued, taller (6 feet seven inch!) and stronger entity that is similar to the Hulk -- but without that uncontrollable rage.

The series for the first time in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is meta and self-referential. Walters is seen breaking the fourth wall multiple times in the promos. A lawyer by profession, she never saw herself as a superhero and differs from other superheroes in that she does not want the superheroes she is saddled with. But it appears she inevitably embraces her new identity as, in the words of her cousin, there is no going back once you are a Hulk.

Renée Elise Goldsberry, who plays the role of Mallory Book, also a lawyer in the show, says the series is a fusion of two genres: legal drama and superhero.

"It has that self-referential, tongue-in-cheek thing going on. This is a radical, revolutionary show," says Ruffalo.

Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Jon Bass, Tim Roth, Mark Ruffalo, and Benedict Wong also star.