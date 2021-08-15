'Shang-Chi' star Simu Liu slams Disney CEO's comment, says 'we are not an experiment'

Simu Liu, the star of the upcoming Marvel movie 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings', is calling out CEO of Disney Bob Chapek for saying the upcoming movie was an “experiment” for the company.



Talking about the theatrical window for the upcoming Labor Day weekend release of Marvel’s movie, Chapek called the 45-day frame for the pic before it hits Disney+ “an interesting experiment,” and “another data point” for the studio as it juggles theatrical releases with its streaming service, Deadline reported.



Responding to the harsh comment on Marvel’s first Asian superhero movie, Simu Liu, who obviously was not pleased by the comment and responded. Taking to his Instagram, he wrote, “We are not an experiment,” he began.

“We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise.''



He finished his message by saying: ''I’m fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US.”



The movie is also Disney’s second live-action movie featuring Asian leads released amid the pandemic. The first was 'Mulan', which was released on Sept. 4, 2020. That film was available on Disney+ Premier Access the same day.