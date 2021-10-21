Shahid Kapoor to play paratrooper in action flick 'Bull'

Bollywood megastar Shahid Kapoor will be starring in the upcoming high-octane action flick 'Bull', reports claim.

Directed by debutant Aditya Nimbalkar, who has worked with filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj in the past, 'Bull' is set in the 80s and draws its inspiration from real-life events.

Commenting on this latest development, Shahid Kapoor reportedly said, "'Bull' is a full-blown action film inspired by real events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara. It is a privilege to play a paratrooper who leads his boys through a historic and selfless mission that has now become iconic for its precision and bravado. The opportunity to play a paratrooper is exhilarating and truly an honour."

Bhushan Kumar, who is producing the film with Amar Butala and Garima Mehta, said, "We're all set to bring the audience an action extravaganza with our second collaboration with Shahid after 'Kabir Singh'.

The film's screenplay is being penned by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh and is slated to get into production phase in 2022.

