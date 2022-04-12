Sean Penn once considered fighting against Russia on behalf of Ukraine

Would you believe Sean Penn once considered joining Ukraine’s resistance against Russia.

At the inaugural edition of a magazine, Sean Penn said, “I was at the gas station in Brentwood the other day and I’m now thinking about taking up arms against Russia? What the fuck is going on?”

Sean Penn was in Ukraine filming a documentary when Russia invaded the country. He revealed he’d met the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Zoom two years ago, “early on in the pandemic.” “We first started discussing a potential documentary about his country that wasn’t focused particularly on the war,” the actor said.

“And since then there’s been a lot of exchanges between us. Then I went and met him face to face the day before the invasion. And I was with him during the invasion, on day one.”

“The only possible reason for me staying in Ukraine longer last time would’ve been for me to be holding a rifle, probably without body armour, because as a foreigner, you would want to give that body armour to one of the civilian fighters who doesn’t have it or to a fighter with more skills than I have, or to a younger man or woman who could fight for longer or whatever. So, where I am in life is short of doing that, but if you’ve been in Ukraine [fighting] has to cross your mind. And you kind of think what century is this?”

Sean Penn, meanwhile, fled the country with thousands of refugees finding a safe haven in Poland amid Russia-Ukraine humanitarian crisis.