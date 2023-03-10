Scream VI reviews: Critics call slasher sequel 'scary and funny enough'

The first reviews of Scream VI are here. The film has thus far pleased most critics. At the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the film has scored 79 per cent, meaning most of its reviews are positive. The critical consensus reads, "Certain aspects of horror's most murderously meta franchise may be going stale, but a change of setting and some inventive set pieces help keep Scream VI reasonably sharp." Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett and scripted by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, the film has a huge ensemble cast. Actors Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, and Courteney Cox return from earlier movies, while Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Samara Weaving, and Tony Revolori join the franchise with this film.

Here are some of the reviews of Scream VI:

Empire Magazine's Olly Richards wrote, "One of the sillier series entries in terms of plot, but still scary enough and funny enough to leave you hoping Ghostface might yet kill again."

Financial Times' Jonathan Romney wrote, "While not everyone might care about navel-gazing genre minutiae, the film energetically delivers the staples... It benefits enormously from its change of locale, and from shedding the previous film’s sentimental undertow."

Seattle Times' Chase Hutchinson wrote, "Thankfully, this latest shows there is still proper fun to be had even as it can’t fully transcend some tiresome tropes."

Wall Street Journal's Kyle Smith was less impressed. "With its ho-hum script and flat direction, Scream VI seems to exist only to fulfill a grim corporate duty," he wrote.

Johnny Oleksinski of the New York Post was also disapproving of the film, writing, "Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, who directed the 2022 reboot of the franchise, have decided they’ll make little more than silly, nostalgic retreads of the 1990s favorite that don’t need to scare anybody. That’ll be $20, please!"

