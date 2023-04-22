Scarlett Johansson, Gwyneth Paltrow officially bid farewell to MCU: 'Chapter is over'

Scarlett Johansson was the newest guest at Gwyneth Paltrow's The Goop Podcast, and the two actresses at one point said that they are indeed done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Johansson's character Natasha Romanoff or Black Widow is actually dead in the main MCU timeline. And while there is a possibility of her return since the multiverse is a reality in MCU now, she had a legal tussle with Marvel Studios' parent company Disney over remuneration, and may have burned bridges on the way out. Paltrow's Pepper Potts survives but her story may not continue since Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark, her husband, is dead.

At one point, Johansson told Paltrow, "I’m done. Chapter is over. I did all that I had to do. Also coming back and playing a character again and again, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience."

Paltrow responded, "I think so too. I mean, I didn’t die so they can always ask me." To which Johansson said, "I think you may come back at some point."

"Really? A 64-year-old Pepper Potts? How great," replied Paltrow. And then Johansson joked, "100% that’s happening. I can see it. They’re never gonna let you go. Break out that wig, baby."

In July 2021, Scarlett Johansson took legal action against Disney, alleging that the simultaneous release of Black Widow on both Disney+ and in theatres breached the terms of her contract with the studio, and resulted in her being denied bonuses worth up to $50 million. Prior to the pandemic, most movies were released in theatres before being made available on streaming platforms after a certain period of time. However, the disruption caused by the pandemic led major studios like Warner Bros and Disney to alter their approach. The lawsuit was closely watched in Hollywood for its possible ramifications on media companies seeking to build their streaming services.

The lawsuit said, “Disney intentionally induced Marvel’s breach of the agreement, without justification, in order to prevent Ms. Johansson from realizing the full benefit of her bargain with Marvel.”

The dispute was resolved later that year. The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

