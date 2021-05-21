'Saturday Night Live' season finale promo has a lot on offer

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: May 21, 2021, 05:17 PM(IST)

Saturday Night Live Photograph:( Twitter )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Saturday Night Live’s season finale clip just released

×

Saturday Night Live’s season finale clip just released and it features a bemasked trio of host Anya Taylor-Joy, musical guest Lil Nas X and castmember Chris Redd. 

In the clip, Anya Taylor-Joy and Lil Nas X agree that their show will be the best of the season. 

Chris Redd then tries to initiate a group hug, but gets turned down.

Earlier, the show’s Instagram page also shared a post of a studious-looking Taylor-Joy who was seen examining a script during what looked to be a table read. And two weeks ago, the actress posted the traditional colored flash card image with the episode’s lineup.

×

 

Read in App