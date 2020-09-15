Sandra Oh, Michelle Yeoh roped in for 'Tiger's Apprentice'

The makers of the film ‘The Tiger’s Apprentice’ have now roped in stars like Michelle Yeoh and Sandra Oh. The film will be an adaptation of the best-selling children’s book from Paramount Animation.

The voice cast will also feature stars Brandon Soo Hoo, Bowen Yang, Sherry Cola, and Kheng Hua Tan.

The first of the actors to be cast is Henry Golding, the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ breakout star.

The film will have Carlos Baena, a Pixar animator who worked on ‘Wall-E’ and ‘Toy Story 3’, making his feature directing debut.

Meanwhile, the book written by Lawrence Yep and published by HarperCollins in 2003, is of a boy in San Francisco who meets a shape-shifting talking tiger named Mr. Hu and under his tutelage and protection is introduced into a magical world that includes an ancient phoenix, a dragon and a clan of evil-doers.

Sandra Oh will play Mistral, a friend of the tiger (Henry Golding) who is an exiled dragon now living in San Francisco.

The film is set for a release on February 10, 2023.