Sad news! Madonna biopic not moving forward as Queen of Pop kicks off world tour

The biopic on the life and career of American singer-songwriter Madonna Louise Ciccone, known as just Madonna, has been scrapped. The Variety magazine was told by multiple sources that the film, which was meant to star Julia Garner (Ozark and 'Inventing Anna'), will not move forward. The film was going to be directed by the pop star herself. It was surmised by many Madonna fans that the project may be in danger after the Queen of Pop announced plans of embarking on a tour earlier this month. The said tour will take Madonna to major cities in the world, including New York, London, Paris, and more. The shows were sold out in minutes.

Little Sparrow was the working title of the film. As per Variety, insiders said while currently, Madonna is focussing on her tour, she still intends to bring her life to the silver screen.

The film was announced way back in 2020. But it soon descended into development hell as Madonna struggled with two drafts of the script that covered her creative and personal life. Diablo Cody wrote one version before Erin Cressida Wilson looked at it. In June 2022, it was reported that Garner, who has won three Emmys and a Golden Globe for Ozark, will essay the role of Madonna in the film.

One of the most successful musicians in history, Madonna has also been a part of many films in roles as varied as an actress, producer, and screenwriter. She made her big screen debut with A Certain Sacrifice, which she shot in 1979 but was not released until 1985. In the same year (1985) she got her first breakthrough by playing the titular role in Desperately Seeking Susan. Since then, she has had a chequered career in film.