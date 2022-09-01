Madonna reveals sex is her current 'obsession', regrets getting married twice

Madonna had a no holds barred conversation on Youtube where the iconic singer admitted that while she regretted getting married, she found solace in sex which is her current obsession.



The singer was asked which decision of her life she felt 'wasn't the best idea', Madonna quipped, "Getting married. Both times!"



The 'Material Girl' singer was married to Sean Penn from 1985 to 1989 and Guy Ritchie from 2000 to 2008. She shares daughter Lourdes with Carlos Leon and son Rocco with Ritchie. She has also adopted children Mercy and David along with twins Estere and Stelle.



In the video, Madonna admitted that sex is not only her favourite guilty pleasure but also her current "obsession."



The singer later stated that if she hadn't chosen music as her profession, she would have been a teacher.



The singer also stated d her two favorite remixes on 'Finally Enough Love' is 'Ray of Light' and 'Die Another Day' and called Kendrick Lamar as a dream collaborator. Madonna also called artists Debbie Harry and David Bowie as her early musical inspirations.



The singer is known to live her life by her own rules and never conform to the norms. In recent years, she has made headlines for her graphic posts on social media.



Just a few weeks ago, in honour of her 64th birthday, Madge found herself making out with different women in Italy for the sake of her Instagram."Birthday kisses with my side bitches," she captioned the video, which showed the group partying for her birthday.



In another sexual snap, the 'Holiday singer tried on black corset, fishnet tights, and sky-high black stilettos while locking herself in a mirrored bathroom, reported the outlet.