Ryan Reynolds-owned Mint Mobile acquired by T-Mobile in $1.35 billion deal

Mint Mobile, the US mobile operator company that Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds owns a minority stake in, has been acquired by T-Mobile in a $1.35 billion deal, reported The Hollywood Reporter. The publication's report said that Reynolds owns about 20-25 per cent stake in the company and thus his payout will be in the low nine figures. In a statement, Reynolds said, "Mint Mobile is the best deal in wireless and today’s news only enhances our ability to deliver for our customers. We are so happy T-Mobile beat out an aggressive last-minute bid from my mom Tammy Reynolds as we believe the excellence of their 5G network will provide a better strategic fit than my mom’s slightly-above-average mahjong skills. I am so proud of the entire Mint team and so excited for what’s to come.”

What is Mint Mobile?

Mint Mobile was founded in 2016 by David Glickman, and Ryan Reynolds became a part-owner and spokesperson for the company in 2019. Mint Mobile earlier as well operated on the T-Mobile network and offers various mobile plans with unlimited talk, text, and data. The company has gained popularity among cost-conscious customers and has received positive reviews for its customer service and ease of use.

When will Ryan Reynolds fans see him in a movie?

Reynolds will next be seen in fantasy comedy If. The John Krasinski directorial also stars Krasinski, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw, Cailey Fleming, Bobby Moynihan, Louis Gossett Jr., and Steve Carell. It will release on May 24, 2024.

Reynolds will return as the Merc With a Mouth in Deadpool 3. The Shawn Levy directorial will also bring back Hugh Jackman in the role of Wolverine. Levy, who is using a script penned by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, told Collider last year that the violence in the movie is "in your face and hardcore."

“We are writing, rewriting, developing, prepping Deadpool every day now. It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul. And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it's very much a Deadpool movie. And it has Logan in it. And it has Wolverine in it. It's too fun. I'm having so much fun, and I haven't even hit the shooting floor yet... I have to say, developing a Deadpool movie is one of the most fun creative experiences of my life because it's not just that it's rated R. It's that it's so filled with self-awareness, and that makes in-writing very, very fun in a way that is unique to that franchise," he said.

Deadpool 3 will release on November 8, 2024.

