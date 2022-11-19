'Rust' fatal shooting report by New Mexico sheriff details chaotic and acrimonious conditions on set

After conducting a year-long investigation into the fatal on-set 'Rust' shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe County Sheriff's office released a 551-page report detailing its investigation into the case. And, despite painting a picture of throes of chaos unfolding on the set before the deadly tragedy took place on October 21, 2021, the report did not answer one fundamental question: Who brought live ammunition to the set without permission and how did it get into the gun Alec Baldwin was rehearsing with that day?

Among the documents released by the sheriff's office were accounts of witness interviews, including star Alec Baldwin, and messages and emails from the cast and crew members of the film that stand proof of the chaotic and acrimonious conditions that unfolded on the 'Rust' set prior to Hutchins' death.

The documents, however, offered no conclusive answers on how live ammunition got onto the film set and into a replica Colt .45-caliber revolver that was allegedly fired by Baldwin. For those unaware, Baldwin was handed the gun during the rehearsal at a ranch outside Santa Fe.

Baldwin is among the four people who could face criminal charges for the death of the cinematographer, claimed New Mexico District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies in September.

Baldwin has denied responsibility for Hutchins' death and has claimed that live rounds should never have been allowed onto the movie set.

In police interviews and lawsuit filings, the film's armourer, first assistant director, prop supplier and prop master all denied culpability for the shooting. New Mexico's worker safety agency in April fined the film's production company the maximum amount possible for what it described as "willful" safety lapses leading to Hutchins' death.

An FBI report said five live bullets were found on a props trolley and in a bandolier and holster near the movie-set church where Hutchins was shot. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said it will release more files on the case by Dec. 20. It was unclear when charges might be filed.