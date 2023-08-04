Robert Downey Jr is giving away some of his cars; here's how you can get one

Do you want to own a car that belongs to Robert Downey Jr? Then, this is your chance. On Tuesday, the Iron Man star offered a surprise giveaway opportunity to his fans involving his luxurious automobiles.



"In case you haven't heard yet, I'm giving away some of my cars," the actor wrote in one of his Instagram Stories. In the photo, Downey Jr is seen sitting on one of six classic cars presented in the image.

The eco-modified cars include a 1965 Chevrolet Corvette, a 1966 Buick Riviera, a 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SE, a 1972 Chevrolet K10 Pickup, a 1972 VW Bus and a 1985 Chevrolet El Camino.

The actor who was recently seen in Oppenheimer, explained the RDJ Dream Cars opportunity on his next Story: "NO PURCHASE/DONATION REQUIRED & MAKING ONE WILL NOT INCREASE CHANCES OF WINNING."

Who is eligible?



The giveaway is open to the USA, UK and Canada, excluding Quebec, to legal residents over 18, the post informs. The sponsor is listed as the Edward Charles Foundation.

"You can be one of the six winners, each receiving one of these beauties that we converted to drive to a pollution-free future," a website dedicated to the RDJ Dream Cars drawing states. "Enter for your chance to win one of the RDJ Dream Cars and experience the future of automotive technology."



The RDJ Dream Cars drawing, which officially began on June 16, ends on July 16, 2024.

