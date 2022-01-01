RIP Betty White: Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo & others pay tribute to the icon

Legendary actress Betty White, who enjoyed one of the longest careers in showbiz history, nearly 80 years, died at the age of 99 on December 31.



By remembering her work and legacy, many celebrities took their social media to pay their heart-warming respects to the 'Golden Girl' actress.



Actor Ryan Reynolds took to his Twitter account to mourn the loss. “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”

The President of the United States, Joe Biden paid a heartfelt tribute to the legendary star. Taking to his Twitter, Biden wrote, "Betty White brought a smile to the lips of generations of Americans. She’s a cultural icon who will be sorely missed. Jill and I are thinking of her family and all those who loved her this New Year’s Eve."

Actor and producer Mindy Kaling shared a throwback picture with White and wrote, ''She was the best. God bless the great Betty White.''

Mark Ruffalo wrote, ''As if 2021 wasn’t bad enough. Rest In Peace, Queen Betty White''.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much," said her agent Jeff Witjas as quoted by Deadline.



"I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again," he added.

She had an illustrious career, spanning over eight decades, starting way back in 1939. White started her entertainment career in radio in the late 1930s and by 1939 had made her TV debut singing on an experimental channel in Los Angeles. After serving in the American Women`s Voluntary Service, which helped the U.S. effort during World War Two, she was a regular on 'Hollywood on Television,' a daily five-hour live variety show, in 1949.



A few years later she became a pioneering woman in television by co-founding a production company and serving as a co-creator, producer and star of the 1950s sitcom 'Life with Elizabeth.' White reached a new level of success on 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show,' playing the host of a home-making television show. White won best-supporting actress Emmys for the role in 1975 and 1976.

She won another Emmy in 1986 for 'The Golden Girls.'

