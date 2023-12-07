Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's debut production selected for Sundance Fest 2024

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are going strong with their films and OTT projects but there’s something else that the two have been busy with – their maiden production project, Girls Will Be Girls. The film, before its Indian premiere, has already been selected for its world premiere at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival 2024. The film will premiere in the highly competitive World Dramatic Feature category.

Girls Will Be Girls is one of the exclusive 16 films chosen to participate in the competition section of the festival. Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film is a compelling story set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India. It follows the journey of Mira, a 16-year-old girl whose rebellious awakening is intertwined with her mother's unfulfilled coming-of-age experiences.

Produced under the banner Pushing Buttons Studios, launched by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal in March 2021, Girls Will Be Girls marks their venture into film production. The cast includes multi-award-winning Malayalam film actress Kani Kusruti, Jitin Gulati alongside debutants Preeti Panigrahi and Kesav Binoy Kiron in lead roles.

This Indo-French official co-production, a collaboration between Pushing Buttons Studios, Blink Digital, Crawling Angel Films, and Dolce Vita Films, represents a significant milestone in Indian cinema's global outreach. Girls Will Be Girls has already garnered international acclaim, receiving international grants including the Cinema Du Monde, the Arte Kino Prize, and the VFF Talent Highlight Award. It was the Berlinale Talents Project Market in 2022.

Speaking of the film, director Shuchi expressed, "I am delighted that my first feature has been selected at the Mecca of cinema, Sundance. It is heartening to see a film shot and conceptualized in India make it to this mammoth international festival. At the heart of this coming-of-age drama is a love story between a mother and a daughter, and even though it is very rooted in Indian ethos, I am glad it resonates with people across many continents."

Producer Richa Chadha added, "Ali and I embarked on this production with a vision to tell unique stories. Girls Will Be Girls making it to Sundance validates our commitment to compelling storytelling. We couldn't be more thrilled. This journey has been about pushing boundaries and redefining narratives, and we are hopeful audiences worldwide will relate to the film. I am also elated the world will see Shuchi's fresh voice and cinematic perspective and some excellent performances from our debutant actors"