'Renfield' trailer: Nicolas Cage is a hungry Dracula in comedy-horror film. Watch

The first trailer for 'Renfield' is here. Directed by Chris McKay, the film has Nicolas Cage portraying Count Dracula, a fictional vampire from Bram Stoker's 1897 epistolary novel 'Dracula'. Nicholas Hoult essays the titular R. M. Renfield, the Count's assistant who is desperate to get out of the powerful vampire's grasp. For centuries now, he has had the unsavoury task of bringing his boss innocent victims like nuns and cheerleaders so he could feast on them. His life changes when he falls in love with a feisty traffic cop Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina). You can watch the trailer for yourself below. Ryan Ridley has penned the script.

McKay appears to have brought the sense of humour from his 'The Lego Batman Movie'. Judging purely by the trailer at least, 'Renfield' looks super fun. The script and direction are treating the premise with irreverence, which is the best way to deal with such premises. We see Cage's Dracula only in fleeting glimpses, but we already know the Oscar winner's vampire is going to be a blast, even if he will make a mess of the Romanian accent. Ben Schwartz and Adrian Martinez also star.

The official synopsis reads, "In this modern monster tale of Dracula’s loyal servant, Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road, X-Men franchise) stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss, Dracula (Oscar® winner Nicolas Cage). Renfield is forced to procure his master’s prey and do his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, after centuries of servitude, Renfield is ready to see if there’s a life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness. If only he can figure out how to end his codependency."