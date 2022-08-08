Real reason behind Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's separation revealed

American socialite Kim Kardashian's split from boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson, after nine months of dating, made a huge headline this week. The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star is currently busy filming a new comedy film with Orlando Bloom, while Kim, who owns multiple businesses, also has to take care of her four kids. Rumours were doing the rounds that the distance between the couple was too exhausting for Kim. Meanwhile, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Kim and Davidson’s separation happened because "the spark between" them "faded."

The source added that Kardashian feels Pete is "so sweet, but she didn't feel ready for something serious with him." The source further added, "They had tons of chemistry and still do, but she kind of wants to be single and date. Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he's the nicest and sweetest guy in the world, and there's no drama or anything weird between them now."

Kim felt that Pete was the complete opposite of Kanye, and it was nice for her then, stated the source. "She initially thought it would be a fun fling, but then it got more serious when they were spending so much time together. The insider continued, "Kim wasn't feeling like she was willing to settle down with him just yet."

At the same time, another insider on Friday confirmed that the couple had ended their romantic affair. "Pete and Kim broke up. The distance has been hard and things were starting to fizzle out.. Pete being away for so long was hard for them. Kim is doing well and she knows she has a lot going on. Pete has been super busy as well."

The former pair met while Kardashian, 41, was hosting ‘Saturday Night Live’ last October. They even shared a kiss in a sketch where they portrayed Disney characters Aladdin and Jasmine. They soon got together and made their relationship Instagram official. Though at first, it appeared to be a causal connection, they had been appearing in public more frequently recently, even making an appearance at the Met Gala together.

Kim was previously married to rapper Kanye West from 2014 to 2022, and together they share four children-two daughters and two sons -- North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, on the other hand, Davidson was engaged to singer Ariana Grande.

