'Raya and the Last Dragon' review: Disney's film is a reminder of why there's strength in unity

Would you want to live in a world full of dragons who bring life and water to earth and are humans’ best friend? If the answer is no, then you’d change your mind once you watch Disney’s latest animated offering ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’.

A sweet watch that we recommend you kickstart your weekend with, Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ is about a fantasy land Kumandra that has five warring tribes after the dragons sacrifice their lives to rid the world of the plague, Druun. After 500 years of stability in Kumandra, when Druun return to wipe off everything that lives and breathes as they turn things to stone, Raya is the world’s only hope, a warrior girl who calls herself a dragon nerd.

Raya is voiced by ‘Star Wars’ fame Kelly Marie Tran.

While Raya is a courageous warrior who has her goal in sight, the film’s main protagonist (and hero, so to say) is Susu, the last dragon. She’s unlike any dragon you’ve seen or visualised. Sans breath of fire and reptile scales that send shivers down us mortals, Susu is a beautiful plush toy come-to-life dragon with iridescent blue fur with violet highlights and a unicorn horn. A remarkable sense of humour, almost sounding like an Asian-American comedian, courtesy the actress who voices Susu (Awkwafina), the dragon is a delight to watch on screen.

The Disney film also drives home the point of ‘strength in unity’ from the start to the end of the film without becoming a heavy weight on the screenplay. The film is political in undertones without being preachy. The concept of Druun, humans’ eternal enemy, is also brilliantly crafted.

Watch the trailer here:

Directed by Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada, watch ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ for a lighthearted, full-of-laughs story and of course the beautiful dragon that you’d want to take back home. Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon' takes audience on an Asian-inspired adventure

‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ premiered in theatres today on March 5.