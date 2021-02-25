Ray Donovan revived with feature film starring lead Liev Schreiber

Good news for Ray Donovan fans as Showtime confirmed bringing back the cancelled drama.

At the recently held ViacomCBS' investor day that was largely focused on the rebranding of streamer CBS All Access to Paramount+, the cancelled drama that ran for seven seasons and was abruptly called off for future seasons was announced to be revived.

The revival, however, will have a one-off movie on the show starring Liev Schreiber. He will return to star alongside Jon Voight and Kerris Dorsey as Ray's father and daughter, respectively. Filming will begin later this year in New York.

The feature-length film on Ray Donovan will be written by Schreiber and showrunner David Hollander, with the latter set to direct.

The film will pick up where season seven left off. The official description of the feature according to Showtime reads: Mickey is in the wind and Ray is determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage. It will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey's origin story from 30 years ago.

This is not the first time when a wrap-up movie has been planned for a show. Similar to this, HBO revived ‘Deadwood’ to bring the David Milch series to a proper end in 2019. Other series that came back with a one-off movie to wrap their runs include ‘Firefly’ (Serenity), ‘Breaking Bad’ (El Camino), ‘Veronica Mars’ (which was later revived as a limited series), ‘Sense8’ and ‘Transparent’.