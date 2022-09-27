Indian actor Rahul Bose mistakenly tags woman while complaining about airline. See post

Indian actor Rahul Bose was miffed with Vistara the airline but in his rant on Twitter, he mistakenly tagged a woman called Vistara instead. The Twitterverse had a field day mocking the goof-up. Bose took exception to the lack of ground staff, unsavoury food, dodgy rules regarding masks, and so on.

The 'Mr. and Mrs. Iyer' actor's tweet read, "Apathetic ground staff, no lounge access for business class passengers, delayed boarding, food that looked intriguing but was deceptively inedible, mask protocol moody at best. Have flown @vistara four times this week. Erratic on all metrics. Today’s #UK956 Ahd-Bom case in point," his tweet read.

Meanwhile, Vistara, the woman that is, not the offending airline, cheekily modified her Twitter bio to say, "*Not an airline*."

Due to the lack of decent customer service on other avenues like phone and email in India, Twitter has become one of the most preferred place for consumers to complain about less-than-ideal quality of product or service. The very public nature of Twitter ensures that the companies are quicker to act, likely afraid of scaring off potential and existing customers.

Bose, also known for movies like 'Jhankaar Beats', 'Kucch Luv Jaisaa', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', and 'Chameli', was last seen in the 2020 film 'Bulbbul'. He will next be seen in Revathi's 'Salaam Venky'.