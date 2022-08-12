Priyanka Chopra to host star-studded Global Citizen Festival, Metallica, Jonas Brothers, and others to perform

Global icon Priyanka Chopra will host the 2022 edition of the Global Citizen Festival. Chopra is a Global Citizen Ambassador. The star-studded music festival returns on September 24. In 2021, the festival was held concurrently across locations in multiple cities on six continents, including Lagos, Seoul, Paris, New York City, Rio de Janeiro, Los Angeles, London, Mumbai, and Sydney. In 2022, the event will take place in New York City's Central Park and Accra, Ghana.

In the New York part of the festival, globally known artists like Mariah Carey, Metallica, Maneskin, Rosalia, Mickey Guyton, Charlie Puth, and the Jonas Brothers will perform.

🗓 Mark your calendars because #GlobalCitizenFestival is BACK! We are once again gathering artists, leaders, changemakers, and Global Citizens from all around the world starting now to take action and lead change. (Thread 👇) pic.twitter.com/je9RGP3wUl — Global Citizen ⭕ (@GlblCtzn) August 11, 2022 ×

Variety report said that the second half of the event will take place in Accra, where H.E.R., Usher, SZA, Tems, Stormzy, Gyakie, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy will perform.

Global Citizen Festival is organised by Global Citizen or Global Poverty Project, an organisation whose aim is to end extreme poverty. Global Citizen was founded by Hugh Evans, Simon Moss, and Wei Soo.

And what’s a celebration without a host? @priyankachopra will be joining the festivities as host of #GlobalCitizenFestival in NYC’s Central Park! pic.twitter.com/vGw65ZVnwn — Global Citizen ⭕ (@GlblCtzn) August 11, 2022 ×

Evans told Variety, "We wanted to celebrate our 10th anniversary in the event’s traditional home. But this year also marks the 20th anniversary of the African Union, as well as being Ghana’s 65th anniversary of its independence from Britain. This is an important moment for pan-Africanism. You know, Ghana is a beacon for the West African region and the continent, because the first liberated African nation is seen as the leading country in Africa for both democracy and economic growth. There’s this beautiful simpleness of the journey of the transatlantic slave trade, literally from the side of Black Star Square [where the Ghana concert will happen] through to Lady Liberty, connecting the two cities. Ghana is a symbol of African excellence, just as the city of New York stands for freedom and the values that we espouse at Global Citizen.”

Chris Martin, the lead vocalist of the British rock band Coldplay, has been the curator of the festival since 2015. He will handle the duties until 2030.

