Priyanka Chopra celebrates 'Citadel' shooting wrap-up with a cupcake, see post

On Saturday, actress Priyanka Chopra, who is all set to make her digital debut with the web series ‘Citadel', shared an update with her fans about the show. She has been giving glimpses of her work regarding the project since the shooting began, and in a recent post, the actor gave some details and said that she has "almost" wrapped up the shoot.

In an image shared by the Desi Girl on Instagram Story, the actor showed us a pink cart picture in which she wrote a special note for the cast and crew of the project. For the past few weeks, Priyanka has been shooting for the series in Atlanta with her team, while earlier, the filming of the upcoming science-fiction was done in London.

"It's finally ‘almost wrap' on Citadel after 18 months! The heat is on in Atlanta and I couldn’t be more grateful for an amazing cast and crew, but also ice cream!", she captioned the post.

"Thank you for all your hard work and in helping us close the loop on this very ambitious undertaking. Having your expertise made it so much easier. Love and admiration, Priyanka," she wrote on the note.

In another snap, Priyanka shared a picture of a delicious cupcake and gave a shout-out to the woman who owns a business that made the pretty cupcakes on set. She wrote, "Ps - Great job, @taydoesitbetter. So great to see an independent female business owner in complete control. Try them out!!" Priyanka also added another hashtag for the series, "#AlmostWrapDay".

The upcoming sci-fi drama series, - ‘Citadel’ will be released on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Patrick Morgan, the show stars 'Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden in the lead. Priyanka plays a Citadel agent in this action-packed spy series.

Meanwhile, the 39-year-old actress also has a few other Hollywood projects in her kitty. She will be seen opposite Marvel star Anthony Mackie in ‘Ending Things', an adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel ‘Secret Daughter’, which will be directed by Shruti Ganguly, and ‘It's All Coming Back To Me’ with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.