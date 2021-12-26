Priyanka Chopra can't stop blushing in the new Christmas photo with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Christmas eve was just perfect.



The couple celebrated the day in their Los Angeles home in California. Nick Jonas took his Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture from the day.

The picture features Priyanka, who is sitting on Nick's lap and is smiling as her husband sweetly planted a kiss on her cheek. The picture also features their three dogs Diana, Gino and Panda. In the background, there's a huge Christmas tree surrounded by lots and lots of gifts. The loved-up picture will surely get you in a festive spirit.



Sharing the picture, Nick wrote, ''Merry Christmas everyone. From our family to yours."



Take a look:

Despite belonging to different religious and cultural backgrounds, fans always praised Priyanka and Nick for how they celebrate their several festivals together.

Meanwhile, Chopra recently starred in Lana Wachowski's 'Matrix Resurrections'. In the film, The Quantico actress plays the role of adult Sati and has been getting a lot of praise from critics and fans as well for her outstanding acting.