Vicky Kaushal calls Katrina Kaif his Christmas as he wraps her in his arms

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif new photo has taken the internet by storm. Newlyweds celebrated their first Christmas together and treated their fans with some insights from their home celebration.



The happily married couple shared a happy photo of them together and are looking just adorable. In the picture, Vicky is wrapping Katrina in his arms and they both are smiling as they posed for the camera.

In the new picture, the much-in-love couple can be seen beaming with happiness in their new home as they posed near their Christmas tree. Sharing the picture, Vicky wrote, “Meri (my) Christmas!”

Katrina is looking beautiful in a white floral dress. Meanwhile, Vicky is wearing a light blue shirt with formal pants. In their Instagram stories, both of them also dropped beautiful Christmas decorations pictures in their new Juhu house.



Meanwhile, Katrina announced her new project on the occasion of Christmas as well. In the new project, she will be working with Vijay Sethupati in a new film directed by Sriram Raghavan.

“New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honor to be directed by him. . Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox,” she wrote along with the picture of the team.



The couple got married in a grand wedding today (December 9) at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.