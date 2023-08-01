Princess Diana: Newly unearthed interview tapes reveal untold stories of her life

Almost 26 years after the tragic death of Princess Diana, the world is still captivated by her enigmatic life within the royal family. Recently, a stunning discovery has emerged - six additional hours of revealing interview tapes that the late Princess of Wales gave to her biographer, Andrew Morton. These unearthed tapes shed new light on Diana's experiences and offer an unfiltered look into her life behind the palace walls. Royal commentator Kinsley Schofield recently spoke to Talk TV about the origins of these tapes. According to her, Dr James Colthurst, a close friend of Diana, acted as the middleman between her and Andrew Morton during the creation of the famous book Diana: Her True Story.

Diana would candidly share her thoughts and experiences with Colthurst, who then delivered the tapes to Morton. These newly found recordings delve deeper into Diana's relationships with her family, providing valuable insights into her struggles and triumphs as a royal.

“Reportedly, these new tapes delve into Diana’s relationships with her family,” Schofield said.

Undoubtedly, these new tapes possess immense historical value and could provide a clearer picture of the late Princess's life. However, Schofield also expressed concerns about the timing of their release. Given Prince Harry's strained relationship with the royal family and the recent chaos surrounding him, it may not be the appropriate moment to bring this additional information to light. Respect for the memory of Princess Diana and the ongoing dynamics within the royal family should be taken into consideration.

Who was Princess Diana?

Princess Diana, also known as Diana, Princess of Wales, was a prominent and beloved figure in the late 20th century. She was born on July 1, 1961, and tragically passed away on August 31, 1997, in a car accident in Paris. She was the first wife of Prince Charles, the current king of Britain. Their wedding in 1981 was a global spectacle, capturing the hearts of millions worldwide. However, their marriage faced numerous challenges, leading to their divorce in 1996.

What made Princess Diana so popular across the world was her remarkable compassion and dedication to charitable causes. She used her position and influence to support various humanitarian efforts, particularly those related to children, AIDS awareness, landmine clearance, and mental health.

She was often referred to as the "People's Princess" due to her down-to-earth nature, approachability, and her ability to connect with people from all walks of life.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE