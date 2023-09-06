Pirates of the Caribbean reboot: Craig Mazin's 'too weird' script greenlit by Disney

Craig Mazin, the showrunner behind HBO shows like The Last of Us and Chernobyl, has revealed that his proposed Pirates of the Caribbean reboot was given the green light by Disney, despite initial doubts that his vision was "too weird" for the franchise. While speaking to LA Times he said, "We pitched it and thought there’s no way they’re buying it, it’s too weird. And they did!”

Mazin, working alongside Ted Elliott, one of the original writers of the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, began developing their unique take on the beloved fantasy adventure saga. They believed their pitch was unconventional enough to be rejected by Disney.

Unfortunately, the project has faced setbacks due to the ongoing strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). Despite these challenges, Mazin remains optimistic, commending Ted Elliott for crafting a "fantastic script."

What is Craig Mazin's Pirates of the Caribbean reboot all about?

As of now, many details about Craig Mazin's Pirates of the Caribbean reboot remain undisclosed. The plot, characters, and how it fits into the broader franchise are all under wraps. One of the most pressing questions is whether Johnny Depp will return to reprise his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow. Depp's portrayal has been central to the franchise's success, and fans eagerly await official announcements regarding his involvement.

Margot Robbie-led Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff

It's important to distinguish Mazin's project from the Margot Robbie-led Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff, which has also garnered significant attention. Robbie had expressed a desire for a more female-driven narrative in her version of the story.

Robbie provided insights into her involvement, stating in an interview with Vanity Fair, "We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led—not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story—which we thought would've been really cool, but I guess they don't want to do it."

