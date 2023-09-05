Hacksaw Ridge: Why this war film is gaining fresh recognition

There are several good films that often fly under the radar, only to be rediscovered and celebrated years later. Hacksaw Ridge, directed by Mel Gibson and released in 2016, is one such cinematic gem that has recently found a new audience on Netflix in the United States. While many have referred to it as an "underrated" film, it would be more accurate to describe it as an "underseen" masterpiece that deserves all the attention it is finally receiving.

Not your typical hero's journey

Hacksaw Ridge is a war film that tells the extraordinary true story of Desmond Doss, a conscientious objector who served as a medic during World War II without ever carrying a weapon. The film follows Doss, portrayed brilliantly by Andrew Garfield, from his humble beginnings in rural Virginia to the battlefields of Okinawa, Japan. Doss's unwavering commitment to his principles, faith, and his determination to save lives, even amidst the brutal horrors of war, form the heart of this remarkable tale.

One of the reasons Hacksaw Ridge stands out in the now-crowded war movie genre is its unflinching commitment to portraying the horrors of war alongside a deeply humanistic narrative. Unlike many war films that glorify combat, this movie focuses on the courage and resilience of an individual who chooses a path of non-violence. Desmond Doss's moral courage in the face of adversity is nothing short of inspiring, and his story offers a fresh perspective on heroism during wartime.

Emotional impact

The film's battle scenes are relentless and brutal, providing viewers with a visceral understanding of the terror and chaos of war. These sequences are a stark contrast to the film's quieter moments, which explore Doss's personal journey, his struggles with his fellow soldiers, and his love story with Dorothy Schutte, played by Teresa Palmer. The emotional rollercoaster created by this juxtaposition is both powerful and affecting, leaving audiences with a profound sense of empathy and admiration for Doss.

Hacksaw Ridge finds a new life on Netflix

While Hacksaw Ridge may have performed averagely when it first hit theatres, it certainly did not go unnoticed by critics and industry professionals. The film received widespread critical acclaim and was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. Garfield's performance earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor, and the film also won two Oscars for Best Editing and Best Sound Mixing.

As Hacksaw Ridge finds a new audience on Netflix in the United States, it is heartening to see the film getting the recognition it deserves. It serves as a reminder that sometimes, the most extraordinary heroes are the ones who choose a path less travelled, and in doing so, they leave a mark on history. So, if you haven't already, do yourself a favour and watch Hacksaw Ridge.



