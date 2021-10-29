Pierce Brosnan to star in hitman thriller 'Fast Charlie'

Pierce Brosnan has been signed to star in ‘Fast Charlie’.

It’s a hitman thriller that is directed by Phillip Noyce.

The film will be produced in January as announced by Boomtown Media Partners & Screen Media Ventures.

The film is based on Victor Gischler’s Edgar Award-nominated novel, Gun Monkeys. It centers on Charlie Swift (Brosnan), who has worked for his aging mob boss Stan for twenty years, skillfully operating as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman. When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his entire team, he fails in wiping the team clean. Now on his own, Charlie will stop at nothing to avenge his friend, and has no plans to leave anyone alive.

Meanwhile, Pierce Brosnan will be seen in Warner Brothers’ ‘Black Adam’, set for release next summer, and Netflix’s action comedy ‘The Out-Law’.

