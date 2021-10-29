Ana De Armas in talks to lead ‘John Wick’ spinoff ‘Ballerina’

‘No Time To Die’ actor Ana de Armas is in talks for a lead role in the anticipated John Wick spinoff ‘Ballerina’. It is about a young female assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family.

The character that she will play had made a fleeting appearance in 'John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum' as a ballerina who is also training to be an assassin.

The action-thriller will be directed by Len Wiseman. It has been scripted by Shay Hatten. The film will have producers Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski.

Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa are overseeing Ballerina for Lionsgate.

While John Wick spinoff is happening, the fourth installment of Keanu Reeves franchise is due next May.