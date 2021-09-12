Pierce Brosnan: Cinderella is an ancient story, but Kay has created something empowering

Hollywood star Pierce Brosnan recently played the role of King Rowan in Amazon Prime Video's modern retelling of 'Cinderella'.



In an interview with a global news website, the former James Bond talked about how he loved the freshness of his character (a legend in its own right) and appreciated director Kay Cannon's 'empowering' version of the classic tale.

"As I said, the story of Cinderella is a very ancient story, but in the hands of Kay and the company, they really have created something which is empowering and beautiful and exhilarating for young women, young people, and anyone. It’s seamlessly embroidered with the songs that are familiar, by great stars and great singers. You don’t quite catch it, and then you go, “Oh, my God, that was Madonna. That was Queen.” It’s a compliment that the narrative flowed into the songs so effortlessly," Brosnan reportedly said.

Talking about his character in 'Black Adam', Brosnan said, "It’s exhilarating. I had the most magnificent time and with Jaume Collet-Serra, who’s the director of Black Adam and the most recent film with Dwayne Johnson, Jungle Cruise. I’ve always joked with my boys about playing Dumbledore because I grew a beard. I’ve been growing beards and facial hair and it’s gray. I’m going gray and you have to let them know you’re coming, so to speak. You’ll hopefully grow into your years, as an older actor, and find work for yourself, as the wizard or the sorcerer or the king. You try to find the most interesting work for yourself, and sometimes you have choices and sometimes you don’t have choices. So, that’s where you find me and how you find me. It’s constant work, constant doing, and constant showing up."

