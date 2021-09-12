Toronto Film Festival: Jessica Chastain shares her 'death sentence' as an actress

Hollywood megastar Jessica Chastain is glad that she is no longer called 'the It girl of Hollywood'.



"Every time someone said that, I thought, oh no, because you have such a short life. That’s your death sentence as an actress," Chastain said at the press conference of The Toronto Film Festival 2021 on Saturday.



Chastain was referring to her 2011 TIFF stint where she had arrived as a relatively unknown actress with three movies: Terrence Malick’s 'The Tree of Life', 'The Help' and 'Take Shelter'.

"It’s wonderful to look back at it now because at the time I felt so much anxiety. I was getting so much attention, so soon. Immediately, my life changed. There was no slow gradual entry for me," Chastain added.



The actress will be receiving the TIFF Tribute Actor award this year on September 18.

Jessica Chastain will also be attending the premiere of 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye', which she has produced, developed and stars in as well.