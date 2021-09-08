Jessica Chastain reacts to the viral video of Oscar Isaac kissing her arm on the red carpet

Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac's chemistry was in full display on Saturday as they posed on the red carpet of the Venice Film Festival.



The two actors who were at the festival for the premiere of their new film 'Scenes From A Marriage' raised eyebrows for kiss that Isaac planted not on Chastain's lips or cheeks but her arm. The video capturing the moment was shot in slow motion, giving fans a treat to the chemistry the two share on the stage.



Days later, while the world continued to watch Isaac kiss Chastain, in slow motion on social media, the actress took to Twitter to react to the video. She chose to take an Adams Family reference and promote her new film at the same time. Tweeting a black and white image of Gomez kissing Morticia Adams' arm in a similar fashion, Chastian wrote, “Sept 12th,” she wrote, the date. 'Scenes From a Marriage' debuts on HBO and HBO Max, adding a purple emoji with horns, signifying trouble.



Incidentally, Isaac voiced Gomez in the 2019 animated 'Addams Family' movie.



Chastain's reaction came after Twitter was flooded with reactions to the now-viral kiss.

do you ever find yourself playing this clip of oscar isaac kissing jessica chastain’s arm on a loop or are you normal pic.twitter.com/sWl6tTt2DD — divine (@filmsbyanya) September 5, 2021 ×

oscar isaac and jessica chastain holding hands is my new brand pic.twitter.com/7wyTHM5y1C — bia (@chstainferguson) September 4, 2021 ×

oscar isaac’s wife and jessica chastain‘s husband when they get home: pic.twitter.com/StEQnEf9wQ — jíssele (@dazedcillian) September 4, 2021 ×

Both actors are married with children and have been known to be close friends since their film school days which explains their camaraderie on the red carpet.



While many pointed out how the whole act was staged, but the two actor's fondness for each other is hard to miss.