2021 Creative Arts Emmys: See the full list of winners so far

The Primetime Emmys is slated to happen on the night of September 12, but the coveted awards show has already started giving out the names of some of its winners.



Emmys 2021 will be conducted at the Microsoft Theater campus at L.A. LIVE that's taking place over two nights on Saturday and Sunday. A trimmed version of the same will be broadcast on September 18 on FXX.



Refer to the below list of winners from the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys so far. More announcements will be made on the night of September 12:

Also read: Venice Film Festival 2021: Here's the complete list of winners



Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: The Queen's Gambit – Steven Meizler (Netflix)



Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series: Country Comfort – George Mooradian (Episode: "Crazy") (Netflix)



Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour): The Mandalorian – Matthew Jensen (Episode: "Chapter 15: The Believer") (Disney+)



Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour): The Crown – Adriano Goldman (Episode: "Fairytale") (Netflix)



Outstanding Contemporary Costumes: Pose (Episode: "Series Finale") (FX)



Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling: Pose (Episode: "Series Finale") (FX)



Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program: Saturday Night Live (Episode: "Host: Maya Rudolph") (NBC)



Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic): Pose (Episode: "Series Finale") (FX)



Outstanding Contemporary Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic): Saturday Night Live (Episode: "Host: Elon Musk") (NBC)



Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Programming (Juried Award): Sherman's Showcase Black History Month Spectacular (IFC)



Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes: WandaVision (Episode: "Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience") (Disney+)



Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming (Juried Award): For All Mankind: Time Capsule (Apple TV+)



Outstanding Interactive Program: Space Explorers: The ISS Experience (Oculus)



Outstanding Main Title Design: The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)



Outstanding Motion Design (Juried Award): Calls – Alexei Tylevich, (creative director), Ethan Stickley, (designer/animator), Scott Ulrich, (animator), Daisuke Goto, (animator), Chi Hong, (animator), James Connelly, (editor) (Apple TV+)



Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series: The Conners – Brian Schnuckel (Episode: "Jeopardé, Sobrieté and Infidelité") (ABC)



Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling: Bridgerton (Episode: "Art of the Swoon") (Netflix)



Outstanding Period Costumes: The Queen's Gambit (Episode: "End Game") (Netflix)



Outstanding Period Makeup and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic): The Queen's Gambit (Episode: "Adjournment") (Netflix), Ratched (Episode: "Pilot") (Netflix)



Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming: A Black Lady Sketch Show – Daysha Broadway, Stephanie Filo and Jessica Hernández (Episode: "Sister, May I Call You Oshun?") (HBO)



Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More): Mare of Easttown (HBO)



Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More): The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)



Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour): WandaVision (Disney+)



Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special: The Oscars (ABC)



Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality, or Competition Series: Saturday Night Live (Episode: "Host: Kristen Wiig") (NBC)



Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup: The Mandalorian (Episode: "Chapter 13: The Jedi") (Disney+), Pose (Episode: "On the Run") (FX)



Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series: Ted Lasso – A.J. Catoline (Episode: "The Hope That Kills You") (Apple TV+)



Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series: The Crown – Yan Miles (Episode: "Fairytale") (Netflix)



Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: The Queen's Gambit – Michelle Tesoro (Episode: "Exchanges") (Netflix)



Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation: Love, Death & Robots (Episode: "Snow in the Desert") (Netflix)



Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour): Lovecraft Country (Episode: "Sundown") (HBO)



Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special: The Queen's Gambit (Episode: "End Game") (Netflix)



Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation: Ted Lasso (Episode: "The Hope That Kills You") (Apple TV+)



Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour): The Mandalorian (Episode: "Chapter 13: The Jedi") (Disney+)



Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: The Queen's Gambit (Episode: "End Game") (Netflix)



Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special: David Byrne's American Utopia (HBO)