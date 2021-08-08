Emmy Awards 2021 will have limited red carpet amid covid-19 scare

Last year, Emmy awards kicked off after the pandemic and stars managed to glam the show from their home on a virtual red carpet. This time, after almost a year, still we are dealing with the deadly virus.



As the Emmy 2021 edition is on its way, Television Academy announced that the September 19 ceremony once again will look slightly different this year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new rules will limit the number of those allowed on the red carpet when the event airs next month on Sept. 19. On-site media, crew, and vendors will have to show proof of vaccination and they must also test negative for the coronavirus.



The organization said, "Out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of Emmy nominees, guests and media, the number of production personnel and staff must be limited at this year`s 73rd Emmy Awards.''

Further, they also noted that "there will be a very limited red carpet for talent arrivals," with only around a dozen media outlets allowed.

Similarly, the Academy also said that they have partnered with CBS to create a virtual media centre, as opposed to traditional on-site media coverage, which "will allow media outlets to connect directly with Emmy winners as they are announced."

Meanwhile, preparations are still being made for the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys, though the Academy confirmed there will not be a red carpet at any of those three shows, which will take place across the weekend of September 10 and 11.



''Be advised that there will not be a Red Carpet at any of the three shows, but we are planning for a very limited live Media Center to host our presenters and winners each night.''



''On-site media, crew and vendors for all shows will be required to test negative for COVID-19 and show proof of vaccination for admittance''.

Last month, the 2021 Emmy nominations were announced during a live, virtual event streamed on the Television Academy`s website. Netflix drama 'The Crown' and 'The Mandalorian' dominated the nomination list of Emmy Awards. HBO and HBO Max led all networks with 130 nominations, followed by Netflix Inc with 129.



The 73rd Emmy Awards will air live on September 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount Plus.