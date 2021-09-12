Jessica Alba opens up about sexism she faced early in her career: I wanted to be treated like the men

American Actress of 'Fantastic Four' fame, Jessica Alba, recently talked about the sexism she's faced while rising as an actress and later as a businesswoman.



Alba shared how she encountered sexism while paving her path in the entertainment industry.



In an interview with People magazine, Alba shared how she felt pressure trying to prove that she is more than just her looks.



"I always wanted to be treated the way that I saw men being treated. Men were told, 'Oh, you're really smart' if you have ideas about the character or the story, where for the women it was like, 'What? You have an opinion?'" says the 40-year-old diva.

"It was like you came off as aggressive, where a man just looked really assertive and powerful," she added.



Alba further added, "I think attitudes about strong women were quite oppressive in a lot of ways when it came to women having an equal standing."



The actress had a thriving career as an actress, starting with her breakout role as the lead in the 2000 Fox series 'Dark Angel' and then starring in movies like 'Sin City' and the 'Fantastic Four' franchise.



Alba later founded The Honest Company, which has been valued at $1.44 billion.

Asked when she has felt most empowered, Alba says it's when she's 'allowed' herself to feel that way.



"For a long time, I felt like I didn't deserve it," she says. "Trying to reach a goal is one thing, but giving myself the space to be successful and acknowledge that, or even giving myself the space to feel intelligent, was hard."