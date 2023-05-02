Pedro Pascal continues Hollywood takeover, now in talks to join Gladiator 2
Pedro Pascal must be the most highly sought-after actor in Hollywood today. He has added yet another project to his already busy schedule. After the latest season of The Mandalorian and the inaugural season of HBO's The Last of Us, he is in talks to join the cast of Paramount's Gladiator sequel, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The new film will be a continuation of the original 2001 historical action blockbuster. Written by David Franzoni, John Logan, and William Nicholson, the original was about a Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe) who gets betrayed when Emperor Marcus Aurelius' son Commodus murders his father and assumes the throne.
Maximus becomes one of the gladiators, warriors who entertained audiences by fighting each other to death in ancient Rome. Maximus scripts his revenge on Commodus.
It remains to be seen what character Pascal will play in the sequel. We know Paul Mescal, who is playing the role of Lucius, is leading the cast of the film. Connie Nielsen will return as Lucilla. The film also features Barry Keoghan. Denzel Washington was also cast in an unknown role. Crowe has said that he will not appear in the film, despite earlier being rumoured to do so. His lead character in the original film Maximus Decimus Meridius did die at the end of the film.
The original was a huge hit, grossing over $460 million on a budget of $100 million. It received widespread critical acclaim for its compelling storyline, masterful direction, stunning cinematography, and exceptional performances, particularly from Crowe.
At the 73rd Academy Awards, held on March 25, 2001, Gladiator was nominated for a total of twelve Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. The film ultimately won five of those awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor.
