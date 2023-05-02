Pedro Pascal continues Hollywood takeover, now in talks to join Gladiator 2

Pedro Pascal must be the most highly sought-after actor in Hollywood today. He has added yet another project to his already busy schedule. After the latest season of The Mandalorian and the inaugural season of HBO's The Last of Us, he is in talks to join the cast of Paramount's Gladiator sequel, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The new film will be a continuation of the original 2001 historical action blockbuster. Written by David Franzoni, John Logan, and William Nicholson, the original was about a Roman general Maximus Decimus Meridius (Russell Crowe) who gets betrayed when Emperor Marcus Aurelius' son Commodus murders his father and assumes the throne.

Maximus becomes one of the gladiators, warriors who entertained audiences by fighting each other to death in ancient Rome. Maximus scripts his revenge on Commodus.