Peaky Blinders Hail Cillian Murphy's Oppenheimer Triumph: You are at the top of your craft

Cillian Murphy, known for his role as Tommy Shelby in the TV show Peaky Blinders, is currently being showered with praise for his performance in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. He essays the titular role of J Robert Oppenheimer, an American nuclear physicist who headed the Manhattan Project during World War II and helped design the first atomic bomb. It also features names like Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh in its cast. The film is adapted from the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. The film has been a box office powerhouse, luring in hundreds of thousands of moviegoers despite a fairly niche subject.

Meanwhile, Murphy has also received plaudits from the makers of Peaky Blinders. Twitter handle of the show shared a photo of Murphy from the show. The caption read, "Huge congratulations from PEAKY BLINDERS to the mighty OPPENHEIMER on its global success. Cillian, from the moment you donned Tommy’s cap it was clear that you are at the top of your craft. Your performance as Oppenheimer is magnificent."

What is Peaky Blinders all about?

Peaky Blinders, a British historical crime drama TV series created by Steven Knight, unfolds in post-World War I Birmingham, England. It revolves around the Shelby crime family, led by the charismatic and cunning Tommy Shelby, portrayed by Cillian Murphy. The Shelbys are a formidable gang known for their distinctive style, donning flat caps with razor blades hidden in the brims, earning them the moniker "Peaky Blinders." Engaging in a variety of criminal enterprises, such as illegal betting and protection rackets, they strive to establish dominance and expand their control in the city's underground world.

Tommy Shelby, the enigmatic head of the Peaky Blinders, stands at the core of the narrative. Dealing with the trauma of war and grappling with the ethical implications of his criminal endeavours, Tommy is a multi-dimensional character. Despite his ruthless nature, he adheres to a personal code of honour and remains fiercely loyal to his family.

As the series progresses, viewers witness the Shelby family's rise through the ranks and their struggles with adversaries and internal conflicts. Peaky Blinders received widespread acclaim for its compelling plot, stellar performances, stylish cinematography, and a unique blend of historical context and fictional storytelling.

Cillian Murphy optimistic about Peaky Blinders movie spinoff

Recently, Murphy, in an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast while promoting Oppenheimer, reflected on his portrayal of the iconic Tommy Shelby. He expressed that gaining perspective on the character might take a few more years, given the profound impact the role had on his life during the ten-year span of the series.

Murphy commended the show's tremendous success, attributing it to the exceptional writing that fueled its brilliance. Having dedicated a decade of his life to playing Tommy Shelby, he acknowledged the show's satisfying conclusion and praised the writing that made it all possible.

Regarding the idea of a Peaky Blinders movie, Murphy shared his openness to the prospect, but with a caveat. He stated that for such a project to become a reality, there must be a compelling story worth telling and a continuation that feels authentic and justifiable.

In his own words, "If there's a movie there, and if there's more story to tell, I'll definitely have the conversation. I think we ended really, really well in the TV version of it."

Oppenheimer review

WION's review of Oppenheimer read, "As Oppenheimer unfolds, Nolan presents us with a kaleidoscope of ethical dilemmas that transcend time. The film's resonance lies not only in its historical accuracy but also in its exploration of the human condition, the pursuit of knowledge, and the choices that shape our destinies. Oppenheimer is an unmissable cinematic event. I am not quite sure if it is indeed Nolan's best work as many have said, but it definitely comes close."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE