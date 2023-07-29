Cillian Murphy optimistic about Peaky Blinders movie spinoff: I’ll definitely...

Irish actor Cillian Murphy has garnered significant and much-deserved attention following the recent release of Oppenheimer, where he portrays the title role of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the renowned American scientist known as the 'father of the atomic bomb.' This is not the first collaboration between Murphy and filmmaker Christopher Nolan, as the actor has appeared in five of Nolan's previous films, such as The Dark Knight, Inception, and Dunkirk. Before breaking big with Oppenheimer, though, Murphy was best known for playing the lead role of Tommy Shelby in the popular BBC series Peaky Blinders, which aired from 2013 to 2022.

Will Peaky Blinders fans see more of the Shelbys?

Fans of Peaky Blinders have been eager for more of the show, and there have reportedly been discussions about a potential spin-off film. During an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast while promoting Oppenheimer, Murphy reflected on his time playing Tommy Shelby, expressing that it might take a few more years for him to fully gain perspective on the character, considering the significant impact the role had on his life over the ten-year run of the series. He praised the show's success, attributing it to exceptional writing. "It was 10 years of my life playing that character. I think the show succeeded because the writing was so phenomenal," he said.

Murphy revealed that he would be open to the idea of a Peaky Blinders movie if there is a compelling story to tell and if the continuation feels authentic and justifiable.

“If there’s a movie there, and if there’s more story to tell, I’ll definitely have the conversation. I think we ended really, really, well in the TV version of it," he added.

What is Peaky Blinders all about?

Peaky Blinders was a British historical crime drama television series created by Steven Knight. The show was set in Birmingham, England, during the aftermath of World War I, and follows the lives of the Shelby crime family, led by Tommy Shelby, Murphy's character.

The Shelbys in the show are known for their distinctive style of dressing, including flat caps with razor blades sewn into the brims, which gave rise to their name, the Peaky Blinders. The Shelbys are a powerful and ambitious gang involved in various criminal activities, including illegal betting, protection rackets, and other illicit businesses. As the series progresses, they aim to expand their influence and control in the city's underworld.

At the center of the story is Tommy Shelby, the intelligent and cunning leader of the family. As the head of the Peaky Blinders, Tommy is a complex character who struggles with his traumatic experiences from the war and grapples with the moral implications of his criminal lifestyle. Despite his ruthless and calculating nature, Tommy is depicted as a man with a code of honor and loyalty to his family.

Throughout its run, Peaky Blinders received critical acclaim for its compelling storytelling, strong performances, stylish cinematography, and a unique blend of historical events with fictional elements.

