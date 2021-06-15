Peaky Blinders' actor Paul Anderson boards WWII action movie 'Immortal'

Shelby in the hit series 'Peaky Blinders', is set to star in Finnish filmmaker Jalmari Helander's World War II action film 'Immortal'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions (SPWA) has bought the global rights to the feature project.

Set in 1945, 'Immortal' centres on ex-soldier Aatami (Jorma Tommila), who discovers gold in the deep wilderness of Lapland. When he attempts to take his loot into the city, a squadron of Nazi soldiers led by a brutal SS officer (Anderson) get in his way and a battle for the gold ensues between the lone soldier and the Nazis.

Petri Jokiranta is producing the film through Subzero Film Entertainment, while Mike Goodridge, Gregory Ouanhon and Antonio Salas are serving as executive producers.

"To make an action film in Finland has been a dream of mine since I was 10 years old. Finally I am in a situation where I can fulfill my dream and make an epic, action-packed survival story which takes place in World War II," Helander said.

Immortal, which will be in English and Finnish, will start filming in Finland in September.

