Paparazzi have a field day as Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck rekindle romance

Jennifer Lopez is now really giving it up for the paparazzis as she was pictured with former flame now turned lovers again Ben Affleck.

Ben Affleck flew to the East Coast to be by JLo’s side near her home in South Florida. They were pictured enjoying time together at her rental house.

Jennifer looked amazing in a baby blue coloured smock dress while Ben kept it casual too in a tee and trousers.

This is not the first time they were pictured together following Jennifer Lopez’s breakup with Alex Rodriguez after he was caught in a cheating scandal. JLo and Ben Affleck were seen together weeks after the failed engagement news came out.

JLo and Ben Affleck got together again after 17 years when they called off their engagement. Here's how Matt Damon reacted to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's romance rumours

Currently, the two seem to be taking everything slow. They are just happy together as claimed by their close friends. A source was cited in a report, “Jennifer is doing well. She seems very happy and excited about her future.”