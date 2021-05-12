Here's how Matt Damon reacted to Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's romance rumours

Much like their fans, Ben Affleck's BFF Mat Damon is rooting for his reunion with Jennifer Lopez. Rumours are rife that Affleck is back with ex Jennifer Lopez as the two were spotted spending quality time together recently.



Damon thinks it would be "awesome" if his dear friend, actor-filmmaker Ben Affleck, gets back together with the Latina pop superstar.



Affleck and Lopez, known to fans as Bennifer back in the day when they were a couple, have lately been spotted together, and photos of the two have been doing the rounds. Post J.Lo`s split with baseball ace Alex Rodriguez, the buzz is rife that Bennifer might be back together.



Damon, who is a close friend of Affleck, was drawn into discussion on Tuesday`s 'Today; show, when he was asked about new photos of a reunited Ben and Jen making the rounds. Also read: Alex Rodriguez is reportedly 'upset' by Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunion



"There`s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that," Damon first replied and then added, "I love them both. I hope it`s true. That would be awesome."



The photos being referred to appeared in the Daily Mail. Page Six said the snapshots show Affleck, 48, and Lopez, 51, heading to the airport in Montana together and then arriving in Los Angeles.



The website quoted sources as saying that two celebrities -- who broke off after getting engaged in 2004 -- attended a party together in Montana.



Sources close to both Affleck and Lopez told the website they were just friends.